Left Menu

German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:44 IST
German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin police said on Friday they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn't live up to their "moral values." The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained Wednesday after investigators found what they believed to be the 34-year-old victim's body near the elder brother's home in Bavaria.

The woman, a divorced mother of two, had been reported missing in mid-July, but authorities quickly determined she had likely been the victim of a crime.

After reviewing security footage, cellphone data and witness statements investigators concluded the brothers were likely suspects.

Police said in a statement that the men had acted out of an "aggrieved sense of honor" when they killed their sister. All three had been living in Germany for several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021