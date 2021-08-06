Left Menu

Ladakh Police gets Tourist Wing, to address issues faced by tourists

PTI | Leh | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:48 IST
Ladakh Police’s Tourist Wing was launched by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Friday and it will deal with the issues faced by the tourists visiting the union territory, officials said.

The personnel will also ensure environment-friendly activities by the tourists, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mathur said with the help of technology, the tourist wing of the Ladakh Police will handle rescue missions and other medical emergencies faced by tourists.

The new wing will be trained suitably to be able to create a flawless communication system with various tourism agencies, civil administration, health department and other stakeholders for effective coordination in the face of an emergency, he said.

“A balance between assisting the tourists and adherence to legal aspects will be the key element defining the successful operation of this new tourist police wing,” the LG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

