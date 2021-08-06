Left Menu

3 arrested with live pangolin in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:04 IST
Three people were arrested with a live pangolin in Bhubaneswar on Friday, police said.

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police near Kalinga Studio while striking a deal to sell the pangolin, they said.

''The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of live pangolin, for which they were arrested and will be forwarded to the court,'' a statement said.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off, police said.

The accused persons are residents of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Ganjam district, they said.

Other incriminating materials were also seized from them, they added.

The pangolin was handed over to the divisional forest officer of Chandaka, police said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, they said.

