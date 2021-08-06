Ex-MP Jyoti Mirdha files case against uncle, others over appropriation of land

Rajasthan Police is investigating a case filed by former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha against some people, including former state tourism minister Usha Punia, over the alleged appropriation of the land of her share in parental property.

In a complaint registered under the IPC at the Choapsni Housing Board police station on the direction of a court, Jyoti Mirdha has alleged that her uncle Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, also an ex-MP, sold a part of 50 bigha land belonging to her father Ram Niwas Mirdha.

The property in the Chopasni area is famous in the city as Mirdha Farm House and bears a huge market value presently. Jyoti Mirdha’s grandfather, known in state politics as Baba, used to stay in the farmhouse until his death.

“Since then, her uncle and father's younger brother Bhanu Prakash Mirdha has been living here. In 1988, he sold a part of this property from her father's share to one Bhanwar Lal for the purpose of residential development,” she alleged in her complaint.

Jyoti Mirdha further said since they were only two daughters to her father and lived out of Jodhpur, they never knew about this development.

Taking advantage of their absence, her uncle fabricated documents and got the property converted from agriculture to residential land, she alleged.

In her complaint, she has given the names of 13 persons, including her uncle Bhanu Prakash Mirdha and former tourism minister Usha Punia.

Station House Officer, Chopasni Housing Board, Likhmaram confirmed that police received the order of investigation from the court on Thursday.

“We have received the complaint and have referred the matter to the DCP (West) for appointment of the investigation officer into the matter,” he said.

