G7 says Iran behind tanker attack, threatening peace and stability

Nevertheless Britain, the United States and others have criticised Iran for the attack. "Iran's behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security," the G7 statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:28 IST
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

"All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," said the statement, issued by current G7 chair, Britain. The vessel was a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Tehran has denied any involvement in the suspected drone attack in which two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian - were killed. Nevertheless Britain, the United States and others have criticised Iran for the attack.

"Iran's behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security," the G7 statement said. "We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace."

The issue was being discussed at a behind-closed-doors meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action.

