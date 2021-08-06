Poland, Lithuania call for EU help with migration surge at Belarusian border

Poland and Lithuania on Friday called on European institutions to help them deal with a surge in illegal migration from Belarus over their borders. "We condemn the weaponization of irregular migration by the Lukashenko regime with a goal of exerting political pressure on the EU and its individual Member States," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonytr said in a joint statement.

"We appeal to the European Commission, Frontex, EASO, all EU Member States and our partners outside the EU for the political and practical support provided in dealing with this challenge."

