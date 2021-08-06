Left Menu

UK condemns Iran's sentencing of British-Iranian national

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:35 IST
Britain on Friday condemned the sentencing of British-Iranian dual national Mehran Raouf, a foreign office spokesperson said.

Raouf was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on national security charges by an Iranian Revolutionary Court, lawyers said earlier this week.

"We strongly condemn the sentence given to Mehran Raoof (Raouf). We continue to do all we can to support Mehran and his family, and continue to raise his case at the most senior levels," the spokesperson said in a statement.

