Haryana minister conducts surprise inspection at police station, 4 cops suspended

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of Sector-5 Police Station in Panchkula and ordered suspension of four personnel for alleged dereliction of duty.

The four police personnel who have been suspended include the station in-charge and a police inspector, an official statement said.

Vij said work is not being done in adherence to law in the police station. The minister said several applications were lying at the police station whose record has not been maintained or have not been registered by the “munshi” (police official) posted in the police station.

Apart from this, several such applications which were to be registered were found unregistered without any record being maintained, he said.

Vij said that in the station no register has been maintained in which the time of reaching and leaving the office of an employee is mentioned.

He said it is also a matter of surprise that there is no security guard in the police station.

“I have asked for an Action Taken Report of FIRs which have been registered in the last one month,” he said.

''I and Commissioner of Police, Panchkula have also sought information about 143 FIRs, which have not been investigated or processed,” he said.

Notably, Vij, who also holds the portfolios of Health and Urban Local Bodies, has in the past been conducting surprise inspections at various offices of these departments across the state and taking action wherever he finds shortcomings.

