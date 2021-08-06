Left Menu

HP: Negative Covid report or full vaccination mandatory for visiting temples during coming festival

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:49 IST
HP: Negative Covid report or full vaccination mandatory for visiting temples during coming festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in the state during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras', according to an official order.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said that people intending to visit various state temples during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras' from August 9 to August 17 will be allowed to enter the state and district borders only if they possess a full vaccination certificate (both doses) or an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

The decision has been taken in view of the concern regarding a third wave of COVID-19, he said in the order. There is a possibility of thousands of pilgrims assembling at various temples and religious shrines during the said period in all the districts which may lead to huge gatherings, he added.

Such gatherings in confined spaces may become 'super spreader' events and may precipitate COVID-19 cases in various parts of the state and the country, he added.

The mela officer and police mela officer shall ensure that ‘No Mask No Darshan’ policy is implemented strictly during the period, he added.

He said thermal screening has to be ensured at the entrance of religious places and provisions made for hand sanitisation or washing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021