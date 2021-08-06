Left Menu

Duo held for carrying beef in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:54 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly carrying beef in Baldirai police station area here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about some people travelling around the area on a motorcycle carrying beef, the arrest was made at Bahadgram Para near Ganapur petrol pump on Thursday, Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Yadav of Baldirai police station said.

The arrested persons were found carrying 40 kg beef, Yadav said, adding that they have been identified as Hasnain, a resident of Isauli village, and Wasim, a resident of Nandauli village, in the same police station area.

Both the accused were produced before a court and sent to jail on Friday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

