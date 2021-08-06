HC grants bail to woman accused of murdering paramour

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a woman who was arrested for the alleged murder of a person she was purportedly having illicit relations, saying that nothing on record showed that she knew that the victim would be “beaten so badly” by her husband. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar admitted the woman on bail on her furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount. “Nothing is appearing on record to show that petitioner (woman) at any point of time had any knowledge that deceased would be beaten so badly or what would be done with the petitioner by other co-accused once he was in the said apartment,” the judge said in the August 4 order.

The court noted that the only role assigned to the woman was she dropped the deceased near the apartment where he was beaten. The court also said that the woman was mother of two minor children and her husband was also in judicial custody in the case. As per the prosecution, the deceased used to give tuition to the woman when she was preparing for a teacher's eligibility test and the two eventually developed physical relations.

Advertisement

It is alleged that when the husband of the woman tried to persuade the deceased to call off the relations, the deceased remained adamant and even threatened the woman with a certain video of their illicit relationship. It is further claimed that in March last year, the woman asked the deceased to come to an apartment where the husband and two other accused persons gave beating to him. According to the prosecution, the deceased subsequently passed away in a hospital. Seeking her release, the counsel for the woman argued that she was not aware as to what transpired in the apartment and had no role in the alleged murder. The prosecution opposed bail on the ground that the woman was part of the conspiracy and the deceased was brutally beaten to death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)