Visiting Qatari envoy holds talks with MEA official on Afghanistan

The evolving situation in Afghanistan figured prominently during talks between visiting Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA J P Singh on Friday.Al-Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, is on a visit to India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:02 IST
Al-Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, is on a visit to India. ''Al-Qahtani met Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) J P Singh and exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and recent developments in the Afghan peace process,'' said a source.

Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks. The Gulf country has been playing a role in the Afghan peace process.

The Qatari envoy also called on Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs division) in the MEA and discussed bilateral issues.

He will call on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

