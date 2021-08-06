Left Menu

J&K LG lays foundation stone of SABS office, Yatri Niwas at Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SABS) office and Yatri Niwas at Srinagar on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar(Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:06 IST
LG of Jammu Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SABS) office and Yatri Niwas at Srinagar on Friday. The Yatri Niwas will have the capacity to accommodate around 3000 pilgrims.

"This is an honour for me that today I am part of the foundation stone laying ceremony, after a long time the Amar Nath yatra pilgrims will have a Yatri Niwas," LG Sinha said after the ceremony. "For centuries, the pilgrims have been visited Amarnath and people from every part of the country has visited, even in adverse weather conditions they did not stop visiting Amarnath. According to me, facilities should be provided to the pilgrims," he added.

"Amarnath Yatra is also one of the tourist places of Jammu and Kashmir and if we have all the facilities, more Pilgrims will come and the people of the state will be more employed and the state will get develop," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

