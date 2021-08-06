Left Menu

Police restrict people from Kerala on the border

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:10 IST
Dakshina Kannada district police have taken steps to block the roads at entry points from Kerala into the district to prevent those without Covid negative certificates crossing the border, police said.

As per the order of the state government, surveillance has been scaled up on all borders with Kerala in DK, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, police sources said.

At some border points in DK district, police deployed earth movers to dig up roads within the jurisdiction of Karnataka to prevent the flow of vehicular traffic from Kerala.

Covid cases in Kerala are on the rise in the last few weeks.

As a result, in DK and Udupi districts, the numbers are rising which the authorities feel is the result of a lot of commuters travelling between Kasaragod and Mangaluru for various purposes.

The regular travellers who commute between the two border districts of Kasaragod and DK, mostly for employment, education and medical aid, are demanding that the RT-PCR negative certificates should not be made mandatory.PTI MVG BN BALA MVG BN BALA

