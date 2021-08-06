Left Menu

Ghaziabad civic body recovers 2,700 sq metres of land from encroachers

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:14 IST
The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation continued its anti-encroachment drive on Friday as it recovered around 2,700 square metres of land belonging to the government in Sudamapuri Colony under Vijay Nagar police station area, officials said.

An FIR would be lodged against the illegal occupants, Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said.

The civic body has in the last two days taken possession of land worth Rs 15 crore.

An announcement was made in the area to vacate illegally constructed houses and shops prior to the drive. Later, 10 houses and six shops were demolished, he said.

After grabbing the land, the 'land mafia' constructed small houses and shops that were rented out to tenants, Tanwar said.

