Girl students allege lathicharge, police deny

Dhanbad Police on Friday allegedly lathicharged girl students at the collectorate when they gathered there to protest before Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta against their intermediate results.

Gupta was in a meeting with district administration officers in the collectorate when about 150 girl students, who had failed to clear their intermediate examinations, gathered to protest against it and forced their way inside prompting the police to wield their batons on them, the students claimed.

The students were led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

While the police have denied the lathi charge, an official of the force said five students were detained for forcibly entering the venue of the ministers meeting.

There was no lathi charge, Dhanbad sub-divisional magistrate Surendra Kumar told media persons.

The officer-in-charge of sadar police station, Vinay Kumar said that the five girl students who were detained were released in the evening.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police Sanjiv Kumar said that he has sought a report from the deputy superintendent of police on whether there was any lathicharge on the girl students.

Shalani Kumari, one of the five detained students, has also alleged that the police beat them while they were in custody.

Jharkhand senior BJP president, Deepak Prakash has condemned the alleged incident and said the party will take to the streets if the government failed to punish the guilty officials.

The students were protesting against the Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) for their result in the intermediate council examination. They said the boards of CICSE and CBSE had declared their candidates successful without holding any examination but not JAC.

Hundreds of students have been declared unsuccessful by JAC and many of them had been staging dharna near the collectorate for the past several days.

They returned to their homes late on Thursday night following assurances by deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar that the matter would be taken up with JAC.

BJP district president Chandra Shekhar Singh, former Dhanbad mayor Chandrashekhar Agrawal and senior the party leader Mukesh Pandey went to the collectorate and protested against the alleged lathi charge on the students.

When the girl students were agitating for the last four days against JAC the administration should have deployed women police personnel at the Collectorate.

Injustice was committed against the girl students who had to face lathicharge when they went to demand justice from the minister, Singh said.

