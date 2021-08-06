MP: Indore liquor deaths reach 5, NSA invoked against 1 accused

The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Friday invoked the stringent National Security Act against a man arrested in connection with a liquor tragedy in which five people have died so far, an official said.

An order invoking the NSA against Jimmy Asrani (34), who is currently in jail in connection with the incident, has been issued, he said.

Advertisement

The latest death, that of bank cashier Mohan Singh (38) who had consumed alcohol in a bar in Marimata area on July 24, took place during the day, a Banganga police station official said.

Singh's kin had kept his corpse at the Marimata crossing as a mark of protest and proceeded towards the crematorium only after authorities assured them that strict action would be taken against those involved in the liquor deaths.

Four people had died earlier after drinking from two bars here, with the police probe so far pointing out to the fact that they may have consumed the same whisky brand and it may have been spurious. Five people have been arrested so far, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)