Left Menu

Rose Valley group chairman granted interim bail for 7 days

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:37 IST
Rose Valley group chairman granted interim bail for 7 days
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail for seven days to Gautam Kundu, the main accused in the Rose Valley ponzi fund scam, as he sought to meet his ailing mother and minor child.

The chairman of the Rose Valley group of companies was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2015 in connection with its probe into the ponzi scam.

Justice Shivakant Prasad directed that Kundu be released for seven days -- from August 9 till August 15 -- upon furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 along with cash deposit, also of the same amount, with two sureties of Rs 10,000 each, one of whom has to be a local.

He also said that Kundu will have to stay at the residence of his mother during the period.

The ponzi scam accused was directed to surrender on August 16 at 10.30 am in the Presidency Correctional Home at Alipore here.

''The Enforcement Directorate shall be at liberty to take assistance of two armed police personnel from the local police station concerned to remain as house guards at the residence of the mother of the petitioner,'' the court directed, disposing of Kundu's bail prayer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021