Left Menu

India's fight against Covid gets strong impetus, says PM Modi as vaccination coverage crosses 50 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50-crore mark.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:42 IST
India's fight against Covid gets strong impetus, says PM Modi as vaccination coverage crosses 50 cr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50-crore mark. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement."

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The world's largest Covid vaccination campaign under the leadership of PM Modi has made a new record by crossing the 50 crore mark today. In such a large country, such widespread vaccination in such a short time shows the sensitivity of Modiji towards the security of the life of every countryman." India's cumulative vaccination coverage on Friday crossed the 50 crore milestone.

More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the union health ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021