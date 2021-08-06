Left Menu

Dalit girl's death: Crime Branch team visits crematorium ground at Delhi Cantt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:43 IST
Dalit girl's death: Crime Branch team visits crematorium ground at Delhi Cantt
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday visited the crematorium ground at Delhi Cantt in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, officials said.

On Thursday also, the Crime Branch team probing the case had visited the crime scene as part of its investigation. The local police have handed over all the case details and evidence collected by them for further investigation. Since Monday, agitated locals have blocked a stretch of road in the area demanding justice for the girl.

The parents of the girl, along with several others, staged a sit-in near the site of the alleged crime on Tuesday and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

However, the police have cleared one carriageway of the road.

''We have been engaging in constant talks with protestors and persuading them to vacate the spot,” a senior officer said.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

The police had earlier said that based on the statement of the victim’s mother, the charge of rape was added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

The girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium. Around 5.30 pm on Sunday, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium.

Around 6 pm, the crematorium's priest Radhey Shyam and two-three others called the girl's mother to the spot. Showing the girl’s body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her.

The girl was cremated but subsequently, her parents alleged that it was done without their consent. A crowd of around 200 villagers gathered at the crematorium and the police were informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021