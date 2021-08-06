Dalit girl's death: Crime Branch team visits crematorium ground at Delhi Cantt

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday visited the crematorium ground at Delhi Cantt in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, officials said.

On Thursday also, the Crime Branch team probing the case had visited the crime scene as part of its investigation. The local police have handed over all the case details and evidence collected by them for further investigation. Since Monday, agitated locals have blocked a stretch of road in the area demanding justice for the girl.

The parents of the girl, along with several others, staged a sit-in near the site of the alleged crime on Tuesday and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

However, the police have cleared one carriageway of the road.

''We have been engaging in constant talks with protestors and persuading them to vacate the spot,” a senior officer said.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

The police had earlier said that based on the statement of the victim’s mother, the charge of rape was added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

The girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium. Around 5.30 pm on Sunday, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium.

Around 6 pm, the crematorium's priest Radhey Shyam and two-three others called the girl's mother to the spot. Showing the girl’s body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her.

The girl was cremated but subsequently, her parents alleged that it was done without their consent. A crowd of around 200 villagers gathered at the crematorium and the police were informed.

