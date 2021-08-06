Chhattisgarh: Rape accused sentenced to `life till death'

A fast-track court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.

Special Judge Vivek Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 1,250 on the convict in the ruling delivered on Tuesday, said public prosecutor Ajit Singh.

Advertisement

Generally, life sentence ends after 14 years, but in rare cases it can run for the convict's entire life.

Bhola Sahu, the accused, was convicted under IPC section 376 (rape) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act dealing with sexual assault on a girl below 12 years of age.

The judge observed that “sexual violence is not only an inhuman act but also violation of the right to privacy and sanctity of a woman which affects her entire life''. ''It is not appropriate to have a soft view on these crimes which are presently rising excessively. In the case the accused had raped a 9 year old girl at knife point ..... Such tendency compels one to think whether human beings are really the best creation of God? Because this tendency is not there even in animals,'' the judge said. According to the prosecution, the incident took place on December 4, 2019.

The girl was unwell, so her parents left her at her grandmother's house and left for work.

The accused entered the house stealthily and raped the girl at knife point while her grandmother was away, the prosecution said.

Sahu was later arrested and put on trial in a fast-track court set up for such offenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)