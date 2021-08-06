4 held with heroin worth Rs 48 cr in Delhi

Left Menu

Sachin also disclosed that he used to procure heroin from Razzak through his carrier Hussain and further used to supply it to various drug peddlers in DelhiNCR, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:45 IST
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four people and recovered 12 kg heroin worth Rs 48 crore in the international market from them, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Hussain (25), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh; Sachin (32), a resident of Delhi; Abdul Razzak (44) and Mohammad Idrish (50), both residents of Manipur, they said. ''On Thursday, police got information that Hussain will come to Rajapuri, Delhi in a truck to supply heroin to Sachin. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and the accused were apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Information was then received that Razzak and his associate would come near Sunheri Masjid on Netaji Subhas Marg here to supply heroin. The police nabbed Razzak and Idrish, they said. Hussain disclosed that he used to procure heroin from Razzak and deliver it to various contacts in UP and Delhi-NCR areas, police said. Sachin also disclosed that he used to procure heroin from Razzak through his carrier Hussain and further used to supply it to various drug peddlers in Delhi/NCR, they said. Razzak said he had established links with drug suppliers in Myanmar and peddlers operating in UP and Delhi. He used to receive consignments of crude heroin from Myanmar. Thereafter, they processed it and prepare fine quality heroin, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

