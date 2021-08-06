PMK announces purse of Rs 10 lakh to Indian women's hockey team

Dr S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced a purse of Rs 10 lakh to the Indian women's hockey team for putting up a good show in the the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, where the team lost to Great Britain in the bronze play-off match.

PMK Youth Wing chief and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anubmani Ramadoss said though the team had lost today's match, it nevertheless, won hearts.

There was ''no need for tears,'' post the defeat and ''let us be proud,'' at their feat, he said in a statement.

''They might have lost in the contest, but have won the hearts of Indians. There is no need to shed tears or worry about it (the defeat). Rather, the women's team should be proud to have brought pride to the country,'' he added.

In recognition of the players' fighting efforts, a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the Indian women's hockey team on behalf of the PMK, Ramadoss said and expressed confidence that the women will clinch gold in the next edition of the games.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled on Friday as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain.

