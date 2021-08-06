Delhi court sentences priest to life for minor girls' rape, quotes US poet Maya Angelou to potray pathos

The judge in a Delhi court quoted American poet and civil rights activist writer Maya Angelou to express his outrage while sentencing a 76-year-old temple priest to life term for raping two minor girls. Additional Sessions Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat of Saket Court sentenced the priest Vishva Bandhu committed offences upon children within the sacred precincts of a temple and that the court would also be failing in its duty if such predator is set free. He was also fined Rs 60,000.

In its order the court also quoted from American Poet Maya Angelou's book "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and said that it captures the pathos created when the dignity of a defenceless child victim is violated by an adult through his violent act of contempt. The lines by Angelou quoted in the court order read: "Then there was the pain. A breaking and entering when even the senses are torn apart. The act of rape on an eight-year-old body is a matter of the needle giving because the camel can't. The child gives, because the body can, and the mind of the violator cannot."

The Court said, "He has betrayed the trust and respect the victims and the public had upon him. No remorse was expressed at any stage of the trial. In the facts and circumstances of this case, if leniency is shown, this Court would be letting down the children who have fought all odds to pursue the matter. These victims have been scarred for the future. The Court would also be failing in its duty if such predators are set free and allowed to circulate endangering other children." According to the prosecution, the convict was a priest by profession and has committed rape upon victims within the precincts of the temple.

The Court also noted from the record that the parents of the victims are not monetarily sound enough to cater to the special needs of the victims on account of repeatedsexual assault at such tender age. "In the considered view of this Court, to give effect to Restorative and Compensatory Justice and to rehabilitate the victims, it would be appropriate to grant compensation of Rs.7,50,000 to each victim to secure their emotional and mental health and to ensure that they have unhindered education equipping them for a safer future. Since, the convict does not have sufficient means to pay the compensation, the same shall be paid by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), as per rules," the Court said.

The court has convict Vishva Bandhu Sharma under section 376(2)/506(Part II) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6, Section 5(l) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

