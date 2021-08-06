Left Menu

Maha: Girl rescued, 2 men held for kidnapping, demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom

Two men were held on Friday for allegedly abducting a girl in Nagpur and demanding Rs 30 lakh as ransom to set her free, police said.Rishikesh Porkhe and Chiku Chavan, both 21, abducted the girl when she was out on a morning walk in Imambada area at around 7am, after which they used the victims phone to call her father with the ransom demand, an official said.A probe first zeroed in on Porkhe, who let the girl free after being told by his parents, who were informed about the situation by police.

''A probe first zeroed in on Porkhe, who let the girl free after being told by his parents, who were informed about the situation by police. The girl managed to call her parents from the phone of a vegetable vendor and was soon rescued. Porkhe and Chavan have been arrested and will be presented in court on Saturday,'' the Imambada police station official said.

