ITBP jawans rescue official trapped in snow-filled ditch in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The life of a foodgrains inspector was saved by ITBP jawans on Friday after he slipped into deep snow on the Milam route.

Mohit Vijay Kumar, a foodgrains inspector based in the Munsyari sub-division of Uttarakhand, was returning after inspecting ration availability in villages when he slipped off a glacier and started sinking deep into snow, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sources said.

''I started crying for help and was fortunately heard by an ITBP team on patrol. They reached the spot immediately and pulled me out of the snow and rock-filled ditch,'' the official said while recounting his experience.

His retrieval did not take more than 17 minutes, the official said.

