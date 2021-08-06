Left Menu

ITBP jawans rescue official trapped in snow-filled ditch in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:11 IST
ITBP jawans rescue official trapped in snow-filled ditch in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
  • Country:
  • India

The life of a foodgrains inspector was saved by ITBP jawans on Friday after he slipped into deep snow on the Milam route.

Mohit Vijay Kumar, a foodgrains inspector based in the Munsyari sub-division of Uttarakhand, was returning after inspecting ration availability in villages when he slipped off a glacier and started sinking deep into snow, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sources said.

''I started crying for help and was fortunately heard by an ITBP team on patrol. They reached the spot immediately and pulled me out of the snow and rock-filled ditch,'' the official said while recounting his experience.

His retrieval did not take more than 17 minutes, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021