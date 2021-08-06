Gujarat HC: Physical hearings to begin from August 17

After a gap of around one-and-half years, the Gujarat High Court will resume physical hearings from August 17.

Physical hearings stopped on March 20 last year, a day after the state reported its first two cases, with virtual hearings beginning as an interim solution sometime later.

A circular issued by the court registry on Friday said the decision to resume physical functioning from August 17 was taken by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, after deliberation with the HC's Standing Committee, in view of the drop in COVID-19 cases in the state.

It added that instructions and standard operating procedures to be followed during physical functioning will be released in days to come after consulting stakeholders.

Gujarat on Friday reported 23 COVID-19 cases and one death.