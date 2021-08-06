Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:17 IST
UP: 2 constables suspended for collecting cash illegally from vehicles
Two constables were suspended and a police outpost in-charge was transferred for allegedly collecting cash illegally from vehicles passing through Sikandrabad Dankaur Road here, officials said on Friday.

In a video surfaced on social media, the three policemen can be seen collecting cash illegally from vehicles.

Head Constable Ram Kumar and Constable Pankaj have been suspended with immediate effect, while Dadri Gate outpost in-charge Kuldeep Singh has been transferred to Police Line, the officials said.

A probe into the matter was underway, they added.

