Left Menu

Mumbai civic body collects Rs 39 lakh as fines from 19,000 people in nine months for spitting on roads

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 39 lakh from 19,000 people who were found spitting on the road, said Deputy Commissioner Sangita Hasnale on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:46 IST
Mumbai civic body collects Rs 39 lakh as fines from 19,000 people in nine months for spitting on roads
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 39 lakh from 19,000 people who were found spitting on the road, said Deputy Commissioner Sangita Hasnale on Friday. "In the last nine months, more than 19,000 people have been fined a total of Rs 39 lakh for spitting in public places," said Deputy Commissioner Dr Sangita Hasnale.

The Municipal Corporation, which provides various civic amenities to the citizens of the BMC area, also regularly takes care of the health of the citizens in its area. In addition to providing health facilities, preventive measures have also being taken in terms of health. Considering that spitting in public places can spread various diseases like COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation is currently imposing a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places.

In addition to intensifying the action, the High Court has also ordered effective public awareness. However, the municipal administration has once again appealed to citizens not to spit in public places, to wear masks while in public places, to wash or sanitize their hands frequently and to keep a safe distance between two persons. BMC has been constantly taking all-around action to implement the rules more effectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021