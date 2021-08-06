Left Menu

Non bailable warrant against Uttarakhand Minister's husband in 31-yr-old murder case

A Bareilly court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, the husband of Uttarakhand's Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya in a 31-year-old murder case. Three other accused in the case have been sent to jail.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:47 IST
Non bailable warrant against Uttarakhand Minister's husband in 31-yr-old murder case
Girdhari Lal Sahu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bareilly court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, the husband of Uttarakhand's Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya in a 31-year-old murder case. Three other accused in the case have been sent to jail. Sahu is accused in the June 1990 killing of a Jain couple.

The case of double murder was lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, Section 120A for criminal conspiracy, and Section 441 of IPC for forging false sale deeds to capture land and property. Charges of double murder had been framed against 11 people including Harishankar alias Pappu, Jagdish Saran Gupta of Mohalla Brahamapura of Thana Kotwali in Badaun, Bhagwan Das of Rohali Tola, KP Verma of Katra Chand Khan, Sabir, Yogesh Chandra of Sheeshgarh, Bajruddin of Amla, Naresh Kurmi of Bhuta, Harpal of Fatehganj West, Poonam alias Sunita alias Guddi of Badaun.

Anil Bhatnagar, the lawyer for Girdhari Lal Sahu has filed an application against the non-bailable warrant that states that his client is COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021