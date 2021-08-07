Delhi: 41-yr-old held for manufacturing, selling duplicate fertilisers

Left Menu

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling duplicate fertilisers and pesticides of reputed brands, police said on Friday. Around 675 kgs of duplicate fertilisers were seized from Manoj Tiwaris factory in outer Delhis Khera Kalan village, they said.According to police, Nepal is a huge market for Indian fertilisers, insecticides, and pesticides.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling duplicate fertilisers and pesticides of reputed brands, police said on Friday. Around 675 kgs of duplicate fertilisers were seized from Manoj Tiwari's factory in outer Delhi's Khera Kalan village, they said.

According to police, Nepal is a huge market for Indian fertilisers, insecticides, and pesticides. Tiwari told police that he would manufacture the fertilisers, label them as "Kala Sona" – a popular brand -- and sell them in Nepal and border areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said an employee and managing partner of SGS IPR Consultancy LLP, authorised representatives of Bharat Agro Chemical which manufactures Kala Sona fertilisers, gave a written complaint against the manufacturing of duplicate fertilisers in outer Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Thursday, a police team conducted a raid at Tiwari's factory and huge quantity of duplicate fertilisers bearing the name "Kala Sona" along with packing material, stickers, buckets and bottles were seized.

''During interrogation, the accused factory owner revealed that he had been working in a reputed fertiliser manufacturing company for more than 12 years where he gathered information about the ingredients of different types of fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides," Singh said.

Six years ago, after getting the formulae of different types of fertilisers, set up his own manufacturing unit, police said.

Instead of getting a brand name registered, he began making duplicates of fertilisers manufactured by reputed companies, they said.

