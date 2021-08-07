Left Menu

MP to have law against organized crime

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:12 IST
MP to have law against organized crime
  India
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will enact a law to deal with organized crime, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday.

The proposed ''Madhya Pradesh Gangster Prevention Bill'' will provide for 10 years' prison term for gangsters and also for attachment of their properties, he told reporters.

The legislation would be aimed at dealing with liquor mafia, land mafia, mining mafia, forest mafia and those who run gambling dens, he said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

