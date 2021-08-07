MP to have law against organized crime

The Madhya Pradesh government will enact a law to deal with organized crime, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday.

The proposed ''Madhya Pradesh Gangster Prevention Bill'' will provide for 10 years' prison term for gangsters and also for attachment of their properties, he told reporters.

The legislation would be aimed at dealing with liquor mafia, land mafia, mining mafia, forest mafia and those who run gambling dens, he said.

