Two Myanmar citizens arrested in plot to kill U.N.ambassador
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 00:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested for plotting to kill or injure that country's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said on Friday.
The pair was arrested on charges of conspiracy "to assault and make a violent attack" on Myanmar's U.N. envoy, the office said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- U.S.
- Manhattan
- United Nations
- Myanmar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to drop charges against Chinese researcher arrested on visa fraud
U.S. moves to drop visa fraud charges against Chinese researcher
U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with N. Korea
Olympics-Softball-Mexico to take on U.S. in clash of familiar foes - and fiancees
U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with North Korea