Two Myanmar citizens arrested in plot to kill U.N.ambassador

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 00:38 IST
Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested for plotting to kill or injure that country's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said on Friday.

The pair was arrested on charges of conspiracy "to assault and make a violent attack" on Myanmar's U.N. envoy, the office said in a statement.

