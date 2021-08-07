Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 01:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian court on Friday handed U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzlement, a day after finding him guilty, Interfax news agency reported, in a case that has rattled Russia's business community.
Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement