U.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday finalized a plan effective Oct. 1 to slow down some first-class mail delivery as part of a plan to cut red ink.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class mail. USPS said Friday that 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current standard.

