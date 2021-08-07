Left Menu

U.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 02:18 IST
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday finalized a plan effective Oct. 1 to slow down some first-class mail delivery as part of a plan to cut red ink.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class mail. USPS said Friday that 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current standard.

