G7 says Iran behind tanker attack, threatening peace and stability

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week. "All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," said the statement, issued by current G7 chair, Britain.

Timeline: Haiti, one month without assassinated president Jovenel Moise

Here is a look at events in Haiti in the month since the killing of President Jovenel Moise. Wednesday, July 7 - Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).

Brazil's Bolsonaro fans judiciary flames, calls top judge 'son of a whore'

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ignored calls to drop his feud with the Supreme Court on Friday and called one of its justices a "son of a whore," amid rising tensions over his unfounded claims the nation's voting system is vulnerable to fraud. Speaking to supporters in southern Brazil, he insulted Luis Roberto Barroso, the top court justice who also heads the Supreme Electoral Court. The insult was uttered during a live broadcast shared on Bolsonaro's Facebook account but later deleted. Copies continue to be shared on social media.

Australia's Victoria reports 29 local COVID-19 cases, highest 2021 daily jump

Australia's Victoria reported 29 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily jump this year, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to reign the highly infectious Delta variant. Health authorities said that all of the new infections are linked to previously reported cases but were not in quarantine during their infectious periods.

Taliban's actions won't help them gain international legitimacy -White House

Recent actions by the Taliban will not help them gain international legitimacy, the White House said on Friday, after insurgents from the group killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul. "Our view is that, if the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing.

About 40 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Western Sahara

About 40 migrants were feared dead after a boat carrying about 50 people travelling from Western Sahara to Spain's Canary Islands capsized, a Spanish non-governmental organisation, said on Friday. "Tragedy: forty-two people, among those thirty women, eight children and four men, died when a boat capsized off the coast of Dakhla," tweeted Helena Maleno of Caminando Fronteras, which monitors migratory flows.

North Korea developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021 -U.N. report

North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the first half of 2021 in violation of international sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday. The report by a panel of independent sanctions monitors to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee said Pyongyang "continued to seek material and technology for these programmes overseas."

Two Myanmar men arrested in U.S. for plotting to kill U.N. envoy

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand - who sells weapons to the Burmese military - to kill or injure Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. authorities said on Friday. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents Myanmar's elected civilian government which was overthrown by the military in February, told Reuters on Wednesday that a threat had been made against him and U.S. authorities had stepped up his security.

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamists because of a lack of reinforcements from the Western-backed government.

After serving U.S. in war, Afghan translator starts new life in California

It was a bittersweet reunion in America for two Afghan brothers who have fled violence and threats in their country. Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi, whose work as a translator for the U.S. military could make him a Taliban target in his homeland, landed late Thursday at Sacramento airport after being airlifted from Kabul and then going through U.S. government processing at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia. He had to leave his mother, a brother, and two nephews behind.

