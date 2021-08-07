Canadian government, border staff reach deal, ending strike -union

The Canadian government and border staff have reached an agreement on a new contract, the unions representing the workers said on Friday, bringing a swift end to strike action that began earlier in the day.

The disruption caused a backlog at the border and came just as Canada prepared to allow fully vaccinated U.S. visitors in for the first time in sixteen months.

