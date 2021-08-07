Left Menu

Qatar wins men's beach volleyball bronze

Samba knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on.Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.Martins Plavins was trying to earn his second bronze medal, to go with the one he won in London.

Qatar has won the bronze medal in men's beach volleyball, the first medal in the sport for the country — or any country in the Middle East.

Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday morning at the Shiokaze Park venue. Samba knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs' block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on.

Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.

Martins Plavins was trying to earn his second bronze medal, to go with the one he won in London. Instead, he and Tocs finished fourth -- just as the Latvian women did a day earlier.

