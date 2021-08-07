Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary win women's kayak four 500m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:53 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Hungary won the gold medal in the women's kayak four 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Belarus took the silver medal, while Poland claimed the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Poland
- Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement