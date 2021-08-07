Left Menu

Bomb threat call causes scare at 3 Mumbai railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow; security up

Updated: 07-08-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:57 IST
Security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been beefed up after the police received an anonymous call about bombs being placed at these locations, an official has said.

However, nothing suspicious has been found during the search so far, he said.

Mumbai police's main control room received the call on Friday night, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the police official said. ''After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation,'' he said. ''Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these place, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there,'' he said, adding that further investigation is on.

