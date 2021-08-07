Olympics-Golf-Korda holds gold medal position as play suspended
World number one Nelly Korda held the gold medal position by a stroke at the 17th hole when play was suspended due to a risk of lightning.
Korda was on 17-under, one shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami.
