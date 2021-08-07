Olympics-Canoe sprint-Germany win men's kayak four 500m gold
Germany won the gold medal in the men's kayak four 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Spain took the silver medal, while Slovakia claimed the bronze.
