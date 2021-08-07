Left Menu

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Aug 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:09 IST
Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Aug 7
-US gave only 7.5 mn doses of Covid vaccine to India, needs to do more: Krishnamoorthi.

-Eager to continue partnership with India in fight against Covid: US.

-Expedite process of issuing visas to international students: Senators to US govt.

-Singapore minister warns of more COVID-19 cases as economy opens up - Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

