Left Menu

3 arrested on charge of attempting to murder Biplab Deb: Police

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:57 IST
3 arrested on charge of attempting to murder Biplab Deb: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested on the charge of attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, police said on Saturday.

The three men drove a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane on Thursday, they said.

Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisk past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries, they added.

The chief minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not, police said.

The three men were arrested late on Thursday from Kerchowmuhani and the vehicle seized, they said.

They were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and remanded to 14 days in jail.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive of the three men, all in their mid-20s, were yet to be ascertained.

''We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the chief minister,'' Sutradhar told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021