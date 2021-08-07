Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Budgam; another arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:05 IST
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Budgam; another arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, while another escaped cordon but was arrested in Pulwama, police said.

The forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam, following inputs about the presence of ultras there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, who mounted a retaliation.

''One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him,'' the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said another terrorist who had escaped from the encounter site was arrested from the Khrew area of Pulwama district.

He was taken from Mochuwa to Khrew, a distance of nearly 20 kilometres, by a truck driver, who has also been arrested, Kumar said.

A pistol and a grenade were found in the truck, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021