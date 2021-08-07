Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:22 IST
Kerala HC allows man to appear via video conference to register marriage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expanding the scope of use of technology to face challenges posed by COVID-19, the Kerala High Court has allowed a man, working abroad, to appear via video conferencing to enable registration of his marriage as he could not come in person due to travel restrictions on account of the pandemic.

The court's order came on the plea of his 28-year-old bride who said that her husband left for Canada, where he is working, right after theirmarriage in July 2019 under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

As a result, the couple could not appear before the Registrar of Marriages of their panchayath for registering their nuptials under the Registration of the Marriages Common Rules Kerala, 2008, the woman had said in her petition.

In view of COVID pandemic and the restrictions in traveling it was not presently possible for the husband of the petitioner to come back to India for the purpose of registration of marriage, the plea said.

It urged the court to direct the Registrar of Marriages to allow her husband to appear via video conferencing for registering their marriage and to issue a certificate evidencing the same.

Taking note of the circumstances, the high court allowed the groom to appear via video conferencing for registration of the marriage and directed the Registrar of Marriages to register the same and issue a certificate to the couple.

''The certificate as above shall be issued within 10 days from today. The petitioner shall produce a copy of the judgment before the respondent (Registrar) for compliance and the respondent shall initiate necessary steps,'' the court said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

