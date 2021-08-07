Left Menu

14-year-old boy drowns in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old boy drowned in a mine filled with water at a brick kiln in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Rohan, was taking a bath in the ''khadan (mine)'' in Niyamu village under the Vharthaval police station limits on Friday evening when he drowned, they said.

The body was recovered later, the police said.

According to the boy's family, the mine was filled with rainwater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

