CCB busts illegal arms selling inter-state gang

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 12:36 IST
Seized weapons (Photo: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
According to the CCB, in a quick and swift action, CCB officers arrested four persons and seized cartridges and six weapons including pistols and rifles.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, in a tweet, said, " CCB arrest inter-state gang involved in the illegal sale of country-made weapons..6 Pistols/ Rifles, cartridges seized.. 4 accused arrested.." (ANI)

