PTI | Whiteplains | Updated: 07-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 12:51 IST
2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power earlier this year, by injuring — or even killing — him. Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar's ambassador in an attack that was to take place on American soil, US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Friday.

According to court documents in White Plains federal court, a Thailand arms dealer who sells weapons to the Myanmar military hired the pair to hurt the ambassador to try to force him to step down. If that didn't work, the ambassador was to be killed, authorities said.

Myanmar's military overthrew the country's civilian government in February. Myanmar's currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, staunchly opposed the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In a speech to the General Assembly in late February, Tun called for "the strongest possible action from the international community" to restore democracy.

Myanmar's military has tried to remove Tun from his post, but the 193-member General Assembly is responsible for accrediting diplomats and has not taken action at the military's urging. The plot to maim or kill Tun was to be carried out in Westchester County, according to two criminal complaints.

Htut, 28, and Zaw, 20, are each charged with conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official, which carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of five years in prison.

At an initial appearance in White Plains federal court Friday, Htut consented to detention. Zaw awaited an initial appearance.

Messages seeking comment from their lawyers were not immediately returned. A message and phone call seeking comment was sent to the Myanmar mission to the UN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

