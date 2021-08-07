Delhi Police to add section 66B of IT Act in mobile theft cases

The city police on Saturday told a Delhi court that it has decided to add section 66B of the IT Act in various mobile theft cases while replying to its queries. On July 22, a Delhi Court has asked city police why Section 66B of the IT Act has not been invoked in cases like mobile theft.

Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Kumar asked the Okhla Industrial area of the South-East District police station to file a report on its queries why section 66B of the IT Act has not been invoked in cases like mobile theft. Section 66 B of the IT act deals with dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources or communication devices.

"Before parting with this order and in view of the submissions made by Ld. APP for the State qua non-invocation of section 66B of the IT Act in these type of cases, let a report be called from the SHO, PS OIA as to why section 66B of the IT Act has not been invoked in the present case FIR and/or is not invoked in the case FIRS of mobile theft cases, " the court said. The court observation came while granting bail to one accused of mobile theft asking him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 15,000 with one surety of like amount subject to the condition that he shall not indulge in the offences of the same nature nor influence the witnesses and shall join the investigation appear in the court as and when directed to do so.

Accused has moved his bail plea saying that he has purchased a bonafide mobile phone as he runs a mobile shop. Public prosecutor Arun Kumar Singh submitted that there are too many cases of mobile theft and at the time of recovery of these stolen mobile phones, most of them were found locked and not accessible.

Hence, it could not be ascertained whether the recovered device falls under the category of working computer resource communication device. Therefore, at the time of recovery of stolen mobile phones, section 66B of the IT Act is being not invoked, the prosecutor said. Prosecutor submitted the all the investigating officials have been briefed and warned to comply with the order of the court during the investigation of such cases and Compliance of orders of the court is being taken on top priority.

Prosecutor also informed the court that now in these particular cases section 66B of the IT Act have been added. (ANI)

